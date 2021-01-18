Inoculation programme rolls on

THE coronavirus vaccine is now being rolled out among all over-80s, care home residents and frontline health and care workers in the Henley area.

The Oxfordshie NHS clinical commissioning group has set up vaccination centres at the Hart Surgery in Henley, also serving patients of the town’s Bell Surgery plus Sonning Common Health Centre and Nettlebed Surgery, and at Wallingford Community Hospital, covering Goring, Woodcote and Benson’s practices.

Patients in the high priority groups are being invited by post to receive the first of two jabs using either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved by health authorities in early December, or the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which got the go-ahead on January 4.

This follows a trial in which 975 of the area’s healthiest over-80s were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, which finished last week. The group says everyone who is eligible will be contacted as soon as possible, depending on the speed at which NHS England can distribute doses.

It says the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab enabled a wider rollout, including to housebound patients, as unlike its predecessor it doesn’t have to be kept at -70C.

The UK has ordered enough to cover 50 million people, which combined with a full order of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should treat the entire nation.

Another vaccine by Moderna, which is also stable at higher temperatures, was approved last week so might be available from the spring.

It isn’t yet known when younger age groups will be offered appointments. A “large-scale” vaccination centre will soon be built in the county, which could speed up the process, with a location and opening date to be confirmed.

A group spokesman said: “We’re working hard to deliver the vaccinations as quickly as supplies are available. Because there is a phased approach, some people are waiting longer than others.

“Enthusiasm has been huge and GPs are finding their patients are keen to benefit from the vaccinations when called.

“Everyone in the priority groups will be invited in due course. Please wait to be contacted and don’t contact the NHS seeking a vaccine.”

The jabs are also being rolled out by Berkshire West commissioning group, which covers practices in Caversham and Emmer Green plus the Boathouse Surgery in Pangbourne, serving Whitchurch.