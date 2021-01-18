Monday, 18 January 2021

Skate park is closed

THE skate park and outdoor gym at Makins recreation ground in Henley have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The all-weather pitch and outdoor sports centre at Jubilee Park, off Reading Road, are also out of bounds.

The playgrounds at Mill Meadows, Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground, Freemans Meadow and Gillotts Field are open, as are the allotment sites and the market for essential food only.

The information centre is open only to phone calls and emails from 9am to 4pm on weekdays.

