Monday, 18 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rail service reduced

Rail service reduced

GREAT Western Railway says it will continue to operate a reduced timetable during the third lockdown.

The train operator introduced an amended timetable in late December to respond to higher than usual levels of staff absence and lower demand.

The temporary timetable provides about 80 per cent of the usual services.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We have taken some sensible measures to make sure that we are able to run a service that can be relied upon at this time.

“This is vital to help key workers to get to work so they can continue to provide services critical to the day-to-day running of the country.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33