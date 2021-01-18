Rail service reduced

GREAT Western Railway says it will continue to operate a reduced timetable during the third lockdown.

The train operator introduced an amended timetable in late December to respond to higher than usual levels of staff absence and lower demand.

The temporary timetable provides about 80 per cent of the usual services.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We have taken some sensible measures to make sure that we are able to run a service that can be relied upon at this time.

“This is vital to help key workers to get to work so they can continue to provide services critical to the day-to-day running of the country.”