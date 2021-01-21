Cases fall once again

CORONAVIRUS cases in South Oxfordshire continue to drop.

Laboratory or lateral flow device tests have confirmed 432 new cases of covid-19 within the past seven days compared with 617 cases in the week before that and 713 cases a fortnight ago.

The infection rate is down from last week’s figure of 434.3 cases per 100,000 of the population to 304.1.

A total of 121 people have died in the district within 28 days of a positive coronavirus diagnosis since the start of the pandemic, up from last week’s tally of 107.

This week’s figures break down as follows: Henley (37), Shiplake and Binfield Heath (18), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (13), Twyford East and Wargrave (11), Goring, Whitchurch and Woodcote (29), Benson and Crowmarsh (16), Watlington and Nettlebed (six), the Hambleden valley (18), Caversham Park and Emmer Green (30), Caversham Heights (16), central Caversham (36) and Lower Caversham (36).

Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s director for public health, said the drop was down to people obeying the restrictions butwarned residents not to become complacent.