Monday, 25 January 2021

Nursery shut

THE Herb Farm in Sonning Common will be closed during the coronavirus lockdown despite garden centres being allowed to stay open. 

The herb and plant nursery in Peppard Road said shutting was the “safe and responsible thing to do” and it would re-open as soon as was safe to do so.

During the closure, the staff will be propagating herbs and planting seeds for the year to come.

• The Hot Wok Chinese takeaway in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is closed until at least next Tuesday for the same reason.

