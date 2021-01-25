Hospital stresses that it’s still open

THE Royal Berkshire Hospital is reminding people that it is still open despite the coronavirus crisis.

The Reading hospital has seen a sharp rise in covid-19 cases in recent weeks and expects this pattern to continue for some time.

However, the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust says other patients should seek treatment if they need it and keep appointments.

Nicky Lloyd, acting chief executive of the trust, said the hospital was “under control” and “calm” and had a comprehensive plans in place to keep patients and staff safe.

In a message to patients, she said: “Your safety is at the forefront of everything we do and we regularly review and update to adapt to the ever-changing climate to keep you safe.

“We’ve learned a lot from the first wave of covid-19 and this has helped us to carry on treating other very seriously ill people and keep services going.

“It’s still really important that, if you have an appointment, you come in because we want to see you.

“We have very strict infection control policies in place, including deep cleans of clinical areas between patients, many hand sanitizer stations, one-way systems and socially distanced waiting rooms and we actively promote the ‘hands, face, space’ guidance.

“A concern we do have is the number of patients not attending their scheduled appointments, which has the potential for serious consequences if diagnosis or ongoing treatment is delayed.

“I want to encourage you to come if you have been asked to attend an appointment or you urgently need care.It’s vital that we see you in a timely way and ensure your condition is treated or monitored.

“We are a National Health Service and open for multiple diseases and conditions — you will not be a burden and we want you to be seen.”

There is good news with the rollout of the vaccine in our community, which will give protection against the effects of the virus.

“Every one of us can stop this virus in its tracks by following social distancing, adhering to lockdown guidelines and ‘hands, face, space’.”