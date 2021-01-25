Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New covid test centre

New covid test centre

A NEW walk-through coronavirus testing facility opens at Prospect Park in Reading today.

The testing site in Liebenrood Road can be accessed without a car but people must social distance, wear a face mask and not travel by taxi or public transport.

The testing facilities are open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm and patients must pre-book a test through the NHS website, calling 119 or using the NHS covid-19 app.

Reading residents who are unable to get there can request a home testing kit or will be provided with options for a drive-through test site at the time of booking a test.

Graeme Hoskin, Reading Borough Council’s lead member for health, said: “With increasing infection rates in Reading, it’s vital to get a test if you have covid-19 symptoms, however mild, to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We’re hopeful of a successful and rapid vaccine rollout over the next few weeks and months, protecting the most vulnerable.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33