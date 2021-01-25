Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
GARDEN waste collections operated by South Oxfordshire District Council will not resume next week due to staff sickness.
Some workers have coronavirus, while others have been advised to self-isolate, which means there aren’t enough people to operate a full service.
25 January 2021
