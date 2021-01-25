Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No return

GARDEN waste collections operated by South Oxfordshire District Council will not resume next week due to staff sickness.

Some workers have coronavirus, while others have been advised to self-isolate, which means there aren’t enough people to operate a full service.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33