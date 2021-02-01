Monday, 01 February 2021

Appeal for plasma

PEOPLE in Oxfordshire recovering from covid-19 are being urged to register as plasma donors.

The antibody-rich plasma of people who have had the disease might save the lives of people who struggle to develop their own immune response to the virus.

You can donate 28 days after you have recovered.

Professor Dave Roberts, associate medical director for blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We especially need donations from people who’ve had hospital care. Men who had hospital care are around six times more likely to have the high antibody levels which might save lives.”

To register as a donor, visit www.nhsbt.nhs.uk

