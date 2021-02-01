Monday, 01 February 2021

Guide to recovery

PATIENTS who contract coronavirus can obtain an information pack on the recovery process.

The 24-page document, produced by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, explains how you may feel as you start to get better and how to deal with your symptoms.

It outlines sitting and standing positions to improve breathing as well as breathing techniques and ways of coping with a persistent cough or clearing the chest, especially at night. It also explains how to recover from fatigue with a manageable level of exercise.

For more information, visit www.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk

