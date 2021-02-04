Case numbers down again

CORONAVIRUS cases in South Oxfordshire have declined for the fifth week in a row. Laboratory or lateral flow device tests have confirmed 237 new cases of covid-19 within the past seven days compared with 348 cases the week before and a peak of 713 cases in the first week of the year.

The infection rate is also down from last week’s figure of 245 cases per 100,000 of the population to 166. The total number of reported cases since the start of the outbreak is now 5,165. A total of 151 people in the district have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus diagnosis, up from last week’s tally of 133.

This week’s cases were as follows: Henley (25), Shiplake and Binfield Heath (five), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (three or fewer), Twyford East and Wargrave (five), Goring, Whitchurch and Woodcote (four), Benson and Crowmarsh (12), Watlington and Nettlebed (six), the Hambleden Valley (10), Caversham Park and Emmer Green (30), Caversham Heights (10), central Caversham (13) and Lower Caversham (29).