Covid jabs at fire station

THE former fire station in Wargrave has been approved for use as a coronavirus vaccination site.

Staff at the Wargrave Surgery had been hoping to find another place to administer jabs to make it easier to keep a safe distance and deliver other services.

The surgery has now vaccinated more than 2,000 patients and is working through the next group, which includes people 70 or older, as well as those who are extremely vulnerable.

