Covid jabs at fire station

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
THE former fire station in Wargrave has been approved for use as a coronavirus vaccination site.
Staff at the Wargrave Surgery had been hoping to find another place to administer jabs to make it easier to keep a safe distance and deliver other services.
The surgery has now vaccinated more than 2,000 patients and is working through the next group, which includes people 70 or older, as well as those who are extremely vulnerable.
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say