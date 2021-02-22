Stadium converted into mass coronavirus vaccination centre

THE home of Reading FC has been converted into a mass coronavirus vaccination centre.

From today (Monday) the Madejski Stadium will offer life-saving jabs to those aged 65 years and over and other eligible groups.

Organisers say the size of the site will mean that it will be able to deliver thousands of vaccines per week.

It is being run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and is the lead provider for large vaccine centres across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, and Berkshire West.

Dr Abid Irfan, from Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group said: “It’s great that we have this mass vaccination centre now up and running in Reading.

“It means we’ll be able to deliver the jabs at pace and this will play a critical role in the vaccination programme which has been working so well across Berkshire West since the first sites came on stream in December.

“I’d like to thank the project team involved in setting up the centre which will build on the great work already being done by our primary care colleagues across the healthcare system in Berkshire West.

“The Madejski Vaccination Centre also means our primary care teams will now be able to devote more time to the other healthcare needs of their patients.

“We’ve all worked incredibly hard to make sure our surgeries continue to provide the wide range of health and care services people need at the same time as rolling out the vaccination programme.”

People aged between 65-69, as well as anyone older that are yet to be vaccinated, can book their appointment by calling 119 once they have received their invitation letter.

Residents who turn up without previously being invited will not be vaccinated at this time.