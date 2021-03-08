Hair and beauty salons taking cautious approach to restarting

THE long wait for a haircut may be over soon but some salons are holding off on taking bookings.

It has been a tough year for the hair and beauty industry, with businesses having to spend thousands of pounds on PPE and appointments being cancelled.

For those working in close contact services, there is hope for a better 2021 after they were told they can re-open on April 12.

However, many already have long a waiting list from last year and do not want to give clients false hope after the constantly changing picture over the last 12 months.

Marc Antoni, which runs hair salons in Henley and Caversham, will not be taking bookings until two weeks before re-opening.

Director Julie Giamattei said: “It is good news and I like what the Government have done but we aren’t getting too excited.

“After the way things went last year, we have decided to wait two weeks before that date and then open up bookings.

“We feel it is a much more sensible approach because it takes a lot of time to book people in and we already have a long list of people from last time.

“I imagine we will be busy when we re-open but it will all still have to be done with the same safety measures in place. I do think the Government has listened to some of the concerns the industry raised last year and we are one of the safest places.

“We hope to be able to see some of the more vulnerable people who’ve had their jabs and that haven’t been out of the house very much since this all started. It will be hard for some people because they will be nervous about leaving the house.”

Sarah Virgo, who runs Virgo Beauty in Goring high street, is also treading carefully.

She said: “We’ve been closed most of the last year, so it has been a bit stressful, but having a date to work towards is helpful.

“We are holding fire on making any bookings or calling any clients until nearer the time because we had our hands burned last year by getting a date, booking everyone in and then things got delayed because the numbers weren’t right.

“I put an email out to my clients to let them know because we don’t want to mess people about and my emails have not stopped pinging for people who want to be put on the waiting list.”

The salon, which offers manicures, facial treatments and massage, will have safety measures in place. Mrs Virgo said: “Our industry has worked really hard to connect with the Government advisors on the understanding that if you’re going to a reputable salon, they will have done everything in their power to make the environment safe for customers and staff.

“My business has always worked on infection control and that’s part of what we did as the norm even before covid. The only things that have changed are social distancing and the number of people allowed in the salon.”

France Baudet, who owns Cannelle Medispa in Hart Street, Henley, started taking bookings online and by email two days after the roadmap was announced.

She said: “I’m feeling so much better. It is still far away but I needed to have a date to work towards. We are very, very busy already but I won’t say we are fully booked.

“I am really hoping this will be a good year. When we re-open in April, we will have been closed for eight months, so it has been very complicated. We’ve had some help from the Government but it is still tough. However, this time because of the vaccine and Boris waiting a long time, I think people will be more confident. April and May are normally busy months and I am extremely positive.”

Kimberley Russell runs her own hair and beauty studio in Woodcote with the help of her mother Jackie, who works as a receptionist.

They are currently working through their cancellation list and will not be opening up for new bookings immediately.

Mrs Russell said: “It is nice to have time to plan. It was pretty stressful last time when they only gave us two weeks.

“We put so much effort into getting covid-safe, so everything is still in place from the last time. Last time we re-opened, we did extra hours and were shattered. We were massively busy in July, but we won’t be working late into the evening this time because it is physically and emotionally draining.

“Financially we are still massively struggling. Other businesses have been able to adapt and we haven’t. Without the Government’s help, I definitely wouldn’t have a business.”

Sonia Hussain, director of Beauty Lounge in Market Place, Henley, has started taking bookings. She said: “It is great news, finally, but it is also an estimated date so we just hope things don’t change.

“I’m really excited to get back to normal. People have been making bookings for April 12 already, which is promising.

“It does feel like we’re being given a better chance this time. I can see why the Government made those decisions last year but we’ve made sure everyone followed the guidelines and we will do all we can to keep people safe. People are getting vaccinated and that’s what will make the change this time.”

The Cutting Edge hair salon in Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green, has closed permanently.

It first opened in 2002 and was taken over by Kate Southern after six years of working there.

She said: “It’s with a heavy heart but due to the last year of continual opening and closing due to covid, the Cutting Edge is finally closing its doors for good as we cannot sustain it financially anymore with all the overheads in this uncertain time.

“I would like to thank not only all my wonderful customers but also my fantastic team of girls — without them we would not have had 18 years of such an amazing business.”