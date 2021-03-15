Monday, 15 March 2021

Cases plunge

CORONAVIRUS cases in South Oxfordshire have fallen to just 33 in the past seven days, less than half the previous week’s figure of 77 and well below the peak of 713 in the first week on January.

The infection rate is now 23.2 cases per 100,000 of the population.

