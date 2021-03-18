Care home residents can touch families once more

RESIDENTS of care homes are enjoying being back in the company of their families after enduring a year without physical contact.

Since March 8, they have been allowed one regular visitor as part of the Government’s first phase for easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Until now, they had to rely on video calls or were only allowed to see each other behind a window or screen or outside at a distance.

Now the elderly residents have been able to hold hands with a loved one and meet indoors, providing the visitor wears protective equipment and tests negative for the virus.

Acacia Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, Henley, has a room with a protective screen, where visits have been taking place.

Now one nominated member of a family can have a face-to-face visit without the screen if they have had a negative lateral flow test. Slots are available every hour.

Other family members can also visit the home but must remain behind the screen.

Manager Thelma Clutson said: “We are following all the guidelines and use our visiting suite on the ground floor. The visits have been really successful and it has been nice for the residents to be able to hold hands with their loved ones, particularly with it being Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Sons and daughters could see their mums at long last and it pulled on the heart strings a little bit.

“It has been very emotional. We had a wife visiting her husband and she has been seeing him throughout the pandemic in the screened room and in the garden. The other day was the first time she had held his hand since last March.

“We are still doing the video calls as well but having people visiting the relatives in person has been very successful.

“We don’t have a free flow of visitors because it is quite a logistical challenge getting people in and out.

“We have a booking system and we need to know in advance because we need a 30-minute grace period to do the test and get the result. We are still being cautious and have to be very careful.

“The families have been very supportive and understanding.”

A similar system is in place at the Henley Manor care home in Mill Lane.

A nominated “primary visitor” can attend, providing they have had a negative lateral flow test and wear the appropriate PPE. Visitors are escorted to their relative’s rooms to meet face-to-face.

Ellie Faramarzian, general manager, said: “It’s wonderful to finally have some relatives able to come inside the home again.

“To spend proper quality time with their loved ones makes such a difference to the residents’ wellbeing. It has been such a joy to see the visits and feels like a step towards some normality.” Jo Duncan, who visited her 82-year-old mother Pam Ellard, said: “I was so happy to finally visit Mum.

“I felt like I was visiting her at her own home and rather than just small talk, we were able to have much deeper conversations so it was a really meaningful visit.

“It was lovely to really feel connected to Mum again.”

At Tower House care home in Lower Shiplake, there are only 11 residents, which means they have all had a visit since the restrictions were eased.

Bridget Kidd, who runs the home with her daughter Sinead, said a relative was allowed to visit a resident in the conservatory provided they’d had a negative test and wore PPE.

She said: “The residents are allowed to nominate a main visitor, who can come in with the appropriate preventative measures.

“Visiting is so important for the residents’ wellbeing and we are quite fortunate to have a conservatory with a separate entrance to help mitigate any risk.

“We’re trying to do two visits a day and they can stay for half an hour.

“My daughter and I would like to thank all the staff for their dedication during the past year in this unprecedented challenge that we’ve all experienced.

“They have done a wonderful job to keep us all safe and the families have been so understanding and patient when they weren’t able to come in.

“Everyone is absolutely thrilled the visits can happen again now. Once we got the news, it lifted spirits immediately.”