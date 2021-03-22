Covid heroes

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
RESIDENTS of Wargrave and Charvil are being asked to nominate community heroes for an award.
Wokingham borough Mayor Malcolm Richards, has launched a covid roll of honour to celebrate people who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic.
Nominees can be individuals or groups. Everyone who is nominated will receive a letter of thanks from the Mayor and have their name added to the list.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3tbCl1B
22 March 2021
