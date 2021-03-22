Vaccination volunteers

STAFF from the Thames Valley Air Ambulance are volunteering to help with the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Four members of the team have given their time to assist with the rollout by administering jabs and working in non-clinical roles.

Simon Wetenhall, senior critical care paramedic, said he “jumped at the chance” to help.

He said: “For some people, the trip to get vaccinated may be the first time they have left their home in months. When people arrive for their vaccination, they tell you how much it means to them.

“For many, it is a sign that they might be able to see their children or grandchildren again soon. It is a light at the end of the tunnel.”