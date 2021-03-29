‘Still be responsible when rules are eased’

RESIDENTS are being urged to be responsible as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

The first change will take place on Monday when the “stay at home” rule is lifted and people can meet outdoors in groups of up to six, or two households.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis courts, will be allowed to re-open and people will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sport.

Val Messenger, Oxfordshire’s deputy director of public health, warned people to be vigilant as the Easter break for schools follows soon afterwards.

She said: “As lockdown restrictions ease a little more, our hope is that people will stick to the slightly adjusted rules and avoid leaving the door ajar for covid to infect more people and drive case numbers up again.

“As we move cautiously into the next stage of the roadmap, I would ask people to proceed with care and vigilance.

“Even people who have been vaccinated should continue to abide by the rules.

“The vaccines seem to be performing as we hoped but our own personal and collective discipline buys those vaccines the space to do their work. When you get the call to take the jab, please do so — it keeps you and others much safer.

“It’s also really important that people take advantage of the increasing possibilities for getting tested.”

Booking is required and can be done through the county council website, bit.ly/3slPzsK