Wedding venues upset by confusion over restrictions

THE owners of wedding venues are frustrated following confusion over the coronavirus roadmap.

Many thought they would be able to host ceremonies from April 12 but it has now been confirmed this cannot happen until May 17 when all indoor hospitality businesses can re-open.

Only places of worship and public buildings can open for weddings until then. All limits on social contact are then expected to be removed on June 21.

This means many couples are now cancelling or rearranging the dates for their big day.

Lucie Ealand, general manager at Old Luxters Barn in Hambleden, criticised the Government for failing to be clear about the rules.

She said: “The roadmap was the hope and they’ve taken that away. It was very unclear and the fact that it took three weeks for them to clarify it is frustrating.

“When the Government said weddings could go ahead with restrictions last year, we worked around it. It is more for the couples than us because doing a wedding for 15 to 30 people is not financially viable for us. We’ve adapted and gone out of our way but we’ve lost money doing it.

“Some sort of support package would be very helpful because the buildings are so expensive to run and keep to a suitable standard for weddings.”

Mrs Ealand and her husband Donald also host weddings at Dorney Court in Windsor and about 20 bookings across the two sites have been affected.

Under normal circumstances, the venue in Hambleden can accommodate 114 guests, rising to 150 for evening receptions.

“Between the two sites we normally have about 150 weddings a year,” said Mrs Ealand. “Even though some couples are happy to move to later in the year, we’re finding their guests aren’t comfortable with being in a room with lots of people and they’ve asked us if they can reduce the numbers.”

Old Luxters Barn also has a winery and brewery, which have helped to offset some of the losses.

Mrs Ealand said: “Furlough helped but we’ve lost staff who didn’t want to be on furlough. With the thought of us opening up again we were recruiting, so now it is just limbo.

“The furlough scheme was very generous and we would have had to restructure the business massively without it. The industry is massive and the employment behind that is a wheel that we need to keep spinning.”

Phyllis Court Club in Henley has managed to avoid any issues with the rules surrounding weddings.

Although a handful of couples were booked in, they had already decided to push the dates back.

Holly Van Biene, sales and events manager, said: “We assumed we would have been able to do them from mid-April, it’s just fortunate that none of our couples wanted to go ahead.

“At the beginning of the year, when the roadmap was announced, we got in touch with the couples that were due to get married and they actually decided to postpone to later this year and in some cases to 2022. They did that because they wanted to have more than 30 guests. I have friends and former colleagues in the industry doing hundreds of weddings a year and they do seem to have fallen foul of this.”

A number of weddings at Badgemore Park have also been postponed. The venue can normally accommodate 130 guests for a wedding and about 200 for a reception.

Marc Goodwin, business development manager, said: “Fortunately, it hasn’t had much of an effect on us because our bride and grooms delayed.

“We were under the same impression as the rest of the industry that we could have weddings from April 12, albeit with restrictions in place. There was not a great amount of clarity.

“It has been very hard for the poor couples that have had to continually postpone. It will be nice to get back to normality.”