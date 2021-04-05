Don’t miss your jab, says GP

RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to have the covid vaccine despite some concern about possible side effects.

Several European countries stopped using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of people developed blood clots.

However, regulators say there is no evidence linking this to the vaccination.

Dr Jim Kennedy, senior partner at the Wargrave Surgery in Victoria Road, said this had resulted in a decline in uptake and he was keen to dismiss any link.

He said: “The guidance from the regulatory agency is very clear that they see no additional risk of recipients of the covid vaccination developing blood clots.

“Its position is based on the appraisal from the data on tens of millions of people in the UK who’ve already been vaccinated. The World Health Organisation has also come out very strongly to say there is no additional risk.

“I am sorry to say that, despite that, we are seeing a bit of an impact on covid vaccinations.”

At some mass vaccination sites 15 per cent of people failed to turn up for their jab, which Dr Kennedy said was “tragic”.

The surgery in Victoria Road is part of the Wokingham North primary care network and aims to have every patient over the age of 50 vaccinated by the middle of this month.

It has been using the old village fire station, also in Victoria Road, as a vaccination centre, with the help of volunteers.

Dr Kennedy added: “The greatest tragedy of all is that somebody may end up getting covid because they did not take the opportunity. I and all my colleagues would strongly encourage everyone to please go out and get your vaccine.”