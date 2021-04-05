Infection rate goes back up

THERE were 66 new cases of coronavirus in South Oxfordshire in the last seven days.

The rate of infection has risen from 32.4 cases per 100,000 of the population to 46.5 in the last two weeks.

It brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,774, while the death toll within 28 days of a positive test remains at 163.

The Government does not release figures in areas where there are three cases or fewer, whicn applies to Henley, Shiplake, Binfield Heath, Wargrave, Watlington, Nettlebed, Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Caversham Heights.

Cases increased to four in Emmer Green and to three in Lower Caversham.

Meanwhile, patients over the age of 50 continue to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with some of the older patients receiving their second dose.

At the Hart Surgery, off York Road, Henley, 47 per cent of patients have had their first covid vaccination.

The surgery is yet to receive the go-ahead to vaccinate patients under 50 but will be working through second doses over the coming weeks.

The Bell Surgery next door has given more than 3,650 first vaccines while more than 600 people have had both jabs.

Louise West, practice manager, said: “We are currently giving second dose vaccines to those patients who received their first vaccine 10 weeks ago.

“We continue to encourage any patient in groups 1 to 9 who have not yet received their vaccine to contact the surgery to book an appointment.

“We have tried to contact all eligible patients. However, there is a limited number who have not responded.

“A number of our patients have attended a hub, although most have come to the surgery for their vaccine. We are really pleased to report that 48 per cent of our patients have now received their first vaccine.”

The Goring and Woodcote joint medical practices have now given 5,435 vaccines to patients in groups 1 to 9, which includes 928 second doses.

Staff have attempted to contact all people in these groups and would ask any outstanding patients to come forward.

The second doses for housebound patients are now starting and will be followed by more second dose clinics.