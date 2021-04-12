Walking after hip surgery, singing and online bingo... I’m so busy

JENI WOOD is a former mayor of Henley who is now acting vice-chair of Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council. She lives in Peppard with her husband Barry, also a former Henley mayor.

I REALISE how very fortunate I have been during lockdown.

In December 2019 I was supposed to have a hip replacement due to the cartilage in the joint having worn away.

While this was being investigated it was found I might have cancerous growths and so I had to forego the hip operation until the growths had been surgically removed and I had healed.

Another date was set but I was found to be too anaemic to undergo surgery and then the first lockdown occurred and hospitals were only taking (quite rightly) covid patients. I gave up hope of ever having a new hip.

The number of covid cases began to drop slightly and I was called to have surgery on August 17, our 52nd wedding anniversary. The surgery was successful and I was home — on crutches — after five days with a new hip — yippee.

Fortunately, I have not found lockdown tedious, which is due to not having a great deal of energy for a lot of the time, the kindness of family and friends who undertook our shopping, and living in a scenic and very friendly South Oxfordshire village where there are so many places to walk “off road” and, with the current lack of traffic, enjoy very fresh air and clearly hear birdsong.

The latter was a Godsend as I had to undertake a whole set of exercises followed by walking a little further each day with crutches and then a stick.

Another positive was home-schooling. We have two grandsons who live in Kew. Both parents were working from home so their Welsh grandmother (a former primary school head) and I agreed to share teaching the boys, then aged six and eight. I learnt so much.

Their school had sent out work to download so we shared the curriculum and I was amazed how much education has changed over the past 20 years — it is so much wider. The boys thrived.

I was the granny happy to take on reading with the elder boy, William. On the curriculum was Charlotte’s Web, which I had never read and so enjoyed. William was very good at using different voices for all the animals and a sweet high voice for Charlotte. It is such a lovely book, we were both devastated with the ending.

Next up was Harry Potter. I had no idea from where I should obtain the set of books quickly. We have very few neighbours with school-age children but I knew of one such family and when I approached them for help the answer was, “Of course you can borrow them — they’ve never been read”.

I was delighted but obviously could not “borrow” a virgin set so I made a deal with my young neighbour to hire the books for £2 plus a bag of sweets per book (much to his mum’s horror).

Despite some bad grammar, I could not believe how good the stories were. When I returned the first book and reported how much I had enjoyed it, my young friend started to read the set and soon overtook me, which he reported with great satisfaction. Then, as a “spoiler”, he told me: “You won’t enjoy all of them, Jeni — in book 5 [I think] Ron and Hermione start getting all mushy with each other.”

My grandson, who managed to find a very big, gruff voice for Hagrid, also got well ahead of me, which meant that to catch up with both boys, my bedtime read became Harry Potter and I had to start retiring to bed early!

We are fortunate to have four grandchildren and, luckily, our teenage granddaughter and her younger brother live in Henley. I so miss hugging all of them.

What I have really missed is meeting up with friends for lunch and a gossip and going to church. (Our minister at Christ Church in Henley very cleverly organised a weekly service online following the form of our normal service with church members undertaking the Bible readings and short prayers. We sang hymns recorded by choirs in other churches.)

Glyn (Millington)’s sermons are positive, giving us hope in the love of God to get us through the pandemic but, of course, we cannot meet in church and share fellowship.

When we moved to Rotherfield Peppard we knew a few people in the area but we soon got to know a lot more when I joined Nottakwire, a community singing group with about 70 members.

Then my husband who, like a lot of men, thinks he cannot sing, was persuaded to join the male section and, of course, loved the company, the music and, actually, the singing.

Unfortunately, due to covid, the group had to disband, which was a sad day for all, especially those who live alone.

Friday mornings have not been the same since, especially as a lot of the members had to shield. We are hoping that with the lockdown rules being lifted, a new community choir will start around July, organised by former Nottakwire members.

In the meantime, I have been singing with an online class/group called Sing Your Pain Away (you do not have to be in pain to join). It is very good for breathing properly. We go through a voice warm-up session and then we sing — wonderful.

There are several groups — I am in the Henley one but other members of our group live as far away as Australia, Japan and Ireland and it is just like singing with a group of friends once a week.

One of my passions in Henley for more than 30 years has been the Kenton Theatre, both treading the boards and caring about the building itself. It is the fourth oldest, custom-built working theatre in the UK but has been “dark” now for too many months.

In September I had the privilege of being voted in as a trustee of the theatre along with four others. We work very much as a team and have recently employed an excellent theatre operations manager.

There is a lot of work to be done but we look forward to bringing back light and life to Henley’s jewel in the crown.

As a parish councillor and member of the planning committee, I have been amazed at how many planning applications have been received in the past 15 months and, if we have approved the plans, how quickly the building has been carried out on each.

A great sadness has been the temporary closure of the county libraries. I am a volunteer in our local branch and am pleased to say a different group of volunteers has taken books out to regular members who would have been lost without a good book to read. This is all thanks to our amazing librarian, Rosemary Dunstan, who has also been a great help to our Women’s Institute in setting up a book club in lockdown via HQ in Oxford.

I confess I never thought I would be allowed to join the WI as I am not an innovative cook and I cannot knit or crochet, although I can bake and make a good cup of tea.

I enjoy the debates we have and the talks from very interesting speakers. We meet occasionally via Zoom but keep in touch with each other by phone and email. We were even going to try out bingo (not very WI) on Facetime.

Latterly in lockdown a big blow came when my other great love — Radio 4 (at which I shout occasionally) — said farewell to Jane Garvey from Womans’ Hour. It was like losing a good friend and I miss her still. I am afraid her replacement causes me to shout at the radio even more than usual — I cannot warm to the woman.

Like all locals, I tend to take for granted all the work carried out by the journalists at the Henley Standard but thank goodness for them, for keeping residents of Henley and the surrounds in touch with each other and up to date with what is going on in the town, local villages and environs. Thank you all so much.