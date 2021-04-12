Monday, 12 April 2021

Library open

HENLEY library will open again on Monday after being closed for three months. 

The opening times are 9am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 1pm on Saturday. The library is closed on Wednesday and Sunday. 

Safety measures will be in place including track and trace, the use of face coverings and social distancing.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for libraries, is planning a phased re-opening of public buildings.

