It feels so good to be open again, say traders

BUSINESSES in Henley are celebrating a partial return to normal after the third national coronavirus lockdown was eased.

From Monday, shops not considered “essential” by the Government were permitted to

re-open with social distancing measures in place and customers and staff required to wear face coverings and sanitise their hands.

Restaurants, pubs, bars and cafés, which could only serve takeaways after the lockdown was imposed on December 28, can now serve food and drink outdoors to groups of up to six people from different households.

Beauty salons, barbers and hairdressers can also trade while taking precautions, including partitioned areas for each customer and regular cleaning of tools and workstations.

Most traders enjoyed a surge in footfall, although a few experienced less than they’d hoped for, saying customers had probably got used to being stuck at home and needed time to adjust.

Lorraine Hillier, who owns the Hot Gossip coffee shop in Reading Road, sold takeaways during last year’s lockdowns but shut during the last one as it was no longer viable.

She was pleased to re-open on Monday and said customers enjoyed sitting at tables in the rear garden despite the morning’s snowfall, which had melted by lunchtime.

Miss Hillier, who launched the business in 2007, is hoping for a more settled year as she had just moved from her old premises in Friday Street when the covid-19 outbreak started.

She said: “We didn’t even have time for an official celebration before everything closed so we’re crossing our fingers that things continue improving. Hospitality and retail are closely linked and with a third lockdown in the middle of winter, the whole town went deathly quiet and people were very nervous about going out. There was no point trading as no one was around.

“It was hard keeping up with all this ‘stop and go’ and the uncertainty about what was happening next. If you sell fresh food, you can end up throwing a lot away when your circumstances keep changing.

“The re-opening has been very positive, although we were worried by the snow. We thought people wouldn’t come out but they were really happy to enjoy a bit of normality. It was chilly but they wrapped up warm and weren’t complaining.

“We’re glad to be back into a routine and look forward to not needing masks, although we realise they’re important for now and it’s good that people are still being responsible.”

The Spoon café in Duke Street, which had remained open for takeaways, now invites customers to sit at four tables in front of the premises. Each has a bottle of hand sanitiser and is cleaned regularly.

The premises have been refurbished so when indoor dining starts again, hopefully on May 17, customers will be able to sit in booths. There will also be a wall exhibiting works by Henley artists.

Manager Kirstie Allen said: “Business has remained at a nice, manageable level without being overwhelming and our tables catch the sun at certain times of day, which customers really appreciate after a hard winter.

“We’ve had a lot of support for our takeaway service and are grateful to everyone who kept us going. I worked through all the lockdowns beside our head chef but the rest of the team are pleased to be back.

“We had a staff meeting to remind them of the covid rules and a tasting of our new menu, which they’re very excited about.”

Bruce Chesser, a former Henley schoolboy who was visiting Spoon with daughters Annabelle, two, and Emilie, four, said: “This is our first time eating out after lockdown and it’s so nice to be doing something normal.

“I took the day off to give the girls some ‘daddy time’ and we’ve been walking along the river and playing at Mill Meadows. It all feels very calm as people are pleased to have a bit more freedom but still taking care and wearing masks.”

Tami Rooke, who runs the Harris + Hoole coffee shop in Hart Street, said: “I’ve never seen people get so excited to be offered proper cups.

“We’re so pleased that we can invite them to sit down or use our toilets instead of saying ‘no’ to everything.

“Hospitality businesses were worried about getting overwhelmed but thankfully the people of Henley have stayed mindful of the rules still in place while cautiously enjoying a bit more freedom.”

On Monday evening, the beer garden at the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road was full of drinkers chatting and laughing in the sunshine.

They included Pia Vejsholt, Mikey Jones, Lily Eades and Kate Murphy, who arrived as soon as it opened at midday and had planned their visit several days beforehand.

Mr Jones said: “We used to always come here and this is the first time we’ve seen each other since lockdown so it’s great. It has been quite cold but definitely worth it. I went to the gym today, got a haircut and now I’m here so I feel like I’ve done it all.”

Max Way, Josh Hazell, Ethan Roberts, Emily Booth and Luke Theodorou, who all recently turned 18, tried getting tables at other pubs first but found they were booked up.

Mr Roberts said: “This is the first time we’ve met since December. Most of us celebrated our 18th birthday during lockdown. It wasn’t the best way to celebrate as we couldn’t go clubbing or go for meals so it’s great to be out.”

Meanwhile, Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence menswear in Duke Street, said footfall was lower than he had expected but it would pick up.

He took several enquiries for wedding suits, which he expects to be popular this summer as many couples postponed ceremonies due to take place last year.

Mr Morris hopes a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend this year’s Henley Royal Regatta, which is to take place from August 11 to 15.

He said: “I couldn’t believe the weather when I woke up on Monday — of all the days it could have snowed. It was a bit unreal and I had to laugh as I’d only just put a load of winter jackets into storage.

“Lots of people popped in to wish us well and promised they’d have a browse later, so there was an upbeat mood even if it wasn’t as busy as we’d have liked.

“There’s a good feeling in the air and I think people are keen for any excuse to dress up after months of lounging at home in T-shirts and tracksuits.

“They can’t wait to look at clothes, touch them and try them on, which you can’t do online. Shoppers are fed up with that as the quality isn’t the same and there’s no customer service. We’ve sold well across the board in our first two days, including things like chinos and fancy shirts, so it’s very encouraging.”

Marion Crocker, who runs the Estilo womenswear store in Duke Street, said trade was slow and she feared customers may have got used to shopping via the internet.

She said: “I’ve been marketing myself on social media throughout lockdown but wasn’t selling online. The worry is that online shopping became more of a habit in lockdown, particularly for ladies’ fashion.

“It has been disappointing so far but we weren’t sure what to expect. At the moment I think there’s more interest in experiences like eating out and drinking, or getting a haircut, than in retail.

“It’s also possible that mums are going into bigger towns or waiting for the school holiday to end before they go shopping.

“It has been lovely to see people again and display our new spring and summer range but it may take a while for things to pick up, if they ever do. We just don’t know the long-term effects of this pandemic as there has been nothing like it before.”

The Daisy Boutique in Friday Street was only letting one customer in at a time because the premises are so small.

An assistant said: “We were busy on Monday and it was great to see some familiar faces.

“Everyone’s so glad that we’re open and excited to have a look at our new stock. It’s pleasing that our regulars are still keen to visit after months of being away.”

Alan Mann, who has run Henley Sports in Greys Road for more than 20 years, said many visitors bought new trainers after taking up running in lockdown. Tennis racquets were popular among children and adults.

He said: “With organised sports starting again, customers have flooded in and it has been great to see my regulars.

“They’re so glad that we’ve survived as they prefer to see what they’re buying and get some advice.

“Easing myself back into a full day’s work was a real shock to the system but it has reminded me how much I miss interaction. I’d forgotten how much I enjoy learning new things about my customers from our chats.

“The past year has presented challenges that no business has faced before. The first lockdown was panicky as nobody knew what was happening but we survived with grants and hopefully things will improve.”

Many people visited jewellers to have items repaired or replace watch batteries and there were tentative enquiries about engagement rings.

David Rodger-Sharp, who runs shops bearing his name in Duke Street and Bell Street, said: “People have been gardening and doing all sorts lately so we’ve done a lot of repairs.

“There were a few requests for post-Christmas refunds and customers worried that it was too late but we honoured them as it’s only right.

“A lot of people greeted us with ‘happy new year’, which is odd in April but it’s the first time they’ve seen us in 2021. Everyone on the team is delighted to be back together as it’s so good for our mental health.”

Lucy Riveiros, who manages Lawsons Goldsmiths in Duke Street, said: “Lots of people had clear-outs and brought in old and inherited pieces for us to remodel. It’s promising to see customers are still keen to spend money after such a tough year.

“Some people are even looking at engagement rings, which isn’t bad after a day-and-a-half’s trading. I guess a lot of couples had to spend more time together and decided they’re ready for that commitment.”

Matt Stone, who runs the Gorvett & Stone chocolatiers in Duke Street, said footfall was slow but he expected this after increased online sales over Easter.

Trade through his website has increased fivefold over the last year but this didn’t offset losses from the shop being closed so he is glad to be returning to normal.

Mr Stone said: “It’s early days for many businesses so we weren’t expecting huge crowds of people rushing in. The big problem has been the lack of certainty over trading conditions and we’re glad that’s returning. We were lucky we could continue trading but it didn’t replace sales through the shop.”

There was steady footfall at the Tudor House antiques shop in Duke Street and some people made purchases, including a large china dinner set.

Assistant Ivana Krupicka-Young said: “It has been nice and busy so far and everyone’s thrilled to have a little more freedom, though they’re still being careful.

“We’ve really missed that interaction with the public and we’ve actually sold more than we expected. We thought people would only be looking so it was a pleasant surprise.”

There were huge queues outside Best Turkish Barbers in Duke Street from 8am on Monday.

The shop was serving only walk-in customers and put up plastic partitions between seats while staff wore protective masks, aprons and gloves.

Barber Dino Gezen said: “We couldn’t do anything in lockdown so we’re pleased to be back as we’ve been in Henley for four years and really enjoyed it. It’s a lovely town and the people are friendly so we’ve missed them and hope we don’t have to close again.

“We’ve been incredibly busy because people can’t cut their own hair and have been desperate to get a proper cut as soon as possible.

“They’re really happy to see us because they love the whole experience of sitting down and having a chat.”

Jamie Belcher, who runs the Bell Street Barbers, is only taking bookings because his unit is too small for walk-ins and he is fully booked for more than a fortnight.

“I’m doing 12-hour days at the moment and just trying to recoup something from the last few months’ closures,” he said.

“I’ve had some government support but, like many businesses, I’ve had to take loans so it’ll be a while before things even out.

“Some customers haven’t had haircuts for six months and I’ve done a few ‘repair jobs’ where people tried cutting it themselves but didn’t do it well. Everyone’s pleased to see me again because that contact is part of the service.

“It has been hard not knowing whether you’re coming or going so we’re all hoping there won’t be more restrictions. Many businesses will be in ‘survival mode’ for the next year, just paying the bills and seeing where things go.”

•Additional reporting: Anna Colivecchi.