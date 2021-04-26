Stay at home message gives boost to designers

INTERIOR designers in Henley have seen an increase in people improving their homes throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Niki Schäfer and Hannah Dean first saw an increase in refurbishment projects after the first national lockdown in March last year.

They say that people have used the covid-19 restrictions as an opportunity to redecorate as they’ve saved money, had more time to make decisions and wanted a change after so long staying indoors.

Mrs Schäfer, 49, of Niki Schäfer Interior Designs, found more people wanting new kitchens, office spaces and landscaped gardens.

“After a certain amount of time stuck at home it becomes claustrophobic,” she said. “Although people don’t like change, they like variety. We’ve been unbelievable busy so far this year.

“I’ve been working with B&Q as an ambassador and their numbers of paint sales in this area have gone through the roof, especially greens and blues.

“Sorting out your work space can be really rewarding and a lot of people have done that.”

Mrs Schäfer started to notice an increase in customers when the lockdown restrictions first started to ease last May.

She said: “For the first lockdown I did nothing for a month, I even furloughed myself but the longer it went on people started getting bored and joined in with cooking trends so people were then dreaming about big kitchens.

“There’s also been huge investments in gardens and connecting the outside and inside with things such a bi-fold doors. People needed to open the space to the outside because that’s the only thing they can do except for the one hour exercise per day.”

Mrs Schäfer, who trained at KLC School of Design in London, said people began wanting outside studios to separate home and work life.

She said: “I have my own business in my garden studio and now my neighbours have just had one put in as well.

“People’s original home offices were just one of those rooms that you only use for an odd hour here and there and now it has completely changed to being in there all the time.”

Mrs Schäfer said that as foreign holidays were ruled out last summer, the money was being used to update their bathrooms.

She said: “I think instead of going on holiday people saved money and everybody thought: ‘right then let’s make sure our house is something we can enjoy’.

“People aren’t buying clothes or holidays and a bathroom is what you would spend on a family holiday.”

Mrs Schäfer said the increase in home projects was also down to families having more time together to make decisions.

She said the reason a lot of redecorating work is delayed is because partners struggle to find the time to discuss everything.

“Now they are walking the dog together for an hour a day,” she said. “A lot of decision making is taking place during these lockdown walks.

“It’s not just the women but the men who want to know what the cost is, how big the television is, how the big the shower is, and so on.”

Mrs Schäfer, who lives in Walton Avenue with her husband Richard, 49, their three children Genna, 18, Finn, 15 and Zoey, 12, said people are paying greater attention to how their home can boost mental health.

She said: “Psychologically, different colours will impact our wellbeing. It makes people look round and appreciate what they have and it makes a huge difference on our wellbeing.

“If you think about a cold dark room, people in it will argue and feel miserable but if you mix it round and make it colourful and bright, it can be quite a fundamental shift in your personal health and wellbeing.

“A brand-new fridge makes you focus more on your health as when the kitchen is nice and it’s bright outside, you’ll have a salad.

“I think doing these changes is fundamental during this time and doing it quickly.

“If you take on a big project you need to know you have the skill set to complete it as you don’t want a come home and have tester paint patches all over your wall, that can be frustrating.

“It’s the sense for looking for simple fixes like painting a wall and getting new cushions.

“Bring in the spring colours, bring in flowers, those will all help with your wellbeing.”

Mrs Schäfer, who chairs the Henley Business Partnership, said the pandemic impacted her usual busy period in the run-up to Christmas.

“Ordinarily at Christmas I’m extremely busy,” she said. “But there was none of that last year as no one was having guests over.

“The rules were so up in the air which meant that no one was fussing over the perfect candelabra.

“Summer is normally quiet and Christmas is super busy but it has been fascinating to see the impact of the pandemic on people’s habits.” Mrs Dean, of Hannah Dean Interiors in Hamilton Avenue, said her two-hour consultation sessions have increased from one every two weeks to about three to four in one week.

She said: “People had spent months in their own four walls and they were probably just sick of looking at the same things so they wanted a bit more colour.

“In lockdown people have really become aware of how their homes have made them feel and they are talking a lot more about it and has spurred them on.

“So they will say they want to feel more comfy or they want more colour, whereas before they wouldn’t use those words. People are moving away from the grey and they just want to feel good.

Mrs Dean, who also trained at the KLC School of Design, said that with both partners staying at home to work, she often was called in to redesign more than one room.

“When you often have two adults working from home they need the whole space redesigned, not just one room,” she said.

“It really is the case that people have saved money so they can now do up their homes.

“People are also seeing interior designers as very accessible and understand that employing someone to do their homes for them will save them money.

“We make sure you’re not buying things that are too big as people buy things and then realise they don’t work, we make sure you buy well and once.”

Mrs Dean, who has a degree in psychology, said the pandemic has helped her streamline all of her processes and she will likely continue to use technology in her day-to-day work.

She said: “In lockdown I’m at home and not travelling to meetings, I’m getting through projects a lot quicker and people are getting what they want straight away.

“I just finished a project in Henley which was designing a bachelor pad and it took only four weeks which is amazing.

“All the processes are more streamlined and is better than the way I used to do it before so I will keep this in place but I will still go out and see people.”