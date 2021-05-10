Volunteers thanked as covid jab programme progresses

PATIENTS as young as 42 are beginning to receive their coronavirus vaccinations at Wargrave Surgery.

The practice in Victoria Road has now achieved a 96 per cent success rate among everyone aged 50 and over as well as those under 50 who are clinically vulnerable because of a health condition.

Senior partner Dr Jim Kennedy thanked volunteers for their help and praised the “quite dependable” supply of vaccinations from NHS England. He said: “We’ve had such an excellent uptake in the highest nine priority groups.

“We started with the oldest age groups and worked our way down because the risk of severe outcomes or severe illness is very heavily related to advanced age.

“We have had a number of excellent outreach pop-up clinics. We are very quickly working our way through our outstanding second doses, which brings up the percentage of our population who have had both. This month, we will be getting to people aged 40 and under and we hope to be getting into the 30 and under bracket by the end of June and the beginning of July.

“That’s based on our current projections of vaccine supply, which has been quite dependable.

“We are hugely indebted to our army of volunteers, who have been coming out in all weathers and at all times of the day to support our vaccination effort, be that directing patients to the centres, with parking, or actually delivering the jabs into arms. It has been a tremendous community response and it is great to see so much laughter, smiles and positivity around the covid vaccination effort. Huge thanks to all those in the local community who have volunteered and will continue to volunteer.”

Dr Kennedy encouraged patients to ensure their contact information was up to date to ensure the surgery could book a vaccination promptly.

The surgery, which is part of the Wokingham North primary care network, has also been vaccinating emergency service workers, teachers and homeless people.