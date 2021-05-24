Monday, 24 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jab progress

Jab progress

ALMOST three-quarters of eligible patients at Wargrave Surgery have had their first covid-19 vaccination.

The surgery in Victoria Road has given out 4,390 first jabs and nearly half of these have had a second dose as well.

Due to licensing changes, the surgery can no longer offer the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to patients under 40 unless they received it for their first vaccination.

The GPs say this will not cause any delay to the rollout as there is a reliable supply of the Pfizer jabs.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33