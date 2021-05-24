Jab progress

ALMOST three-quarters of eligible patients at Wargrave Surgery have had their first covid-19 vaccination.

The surgery in Victoria Road has given out 4,390 first jabs and nearly half of these have had a second dose as well.

Due to licensing changes, the surgery can no longer offer the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to patients under 40 unless they received it for their first vaccination.

The GPs say this will not cause any delay to the rollout as there is a reliable supply of the Pfizer jabs.