Having covid was worse than cancer, says drug trial patient

HAVING covid-19 was worse than cancer, says a patient who took part in a drug trial to find a treatment to prevent coronavirus-related deaths.

Shaun Rowlands, 55, from Rotherfield Greys, caught the virus in April last year and was offered the trial by his doctor at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The father-of-two had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in May 2019 and underwent chemotherapy treatment.

This meant his immune system was still compromised when the pandemic hit in March last year.

Mr Rowlands said: “With cancer, I didn’t realise I was unwell until I had a blood test.

“I had lost a lot of weight but I was going to the gym a lot and I put it down to age. I looked really pale and fatigued though, so a friend recommended I got a blood test.

“I wasn’t worried at first. I thought, ‘I can deal with this, I can deal with chemotherapy.’ But it was hard and it was touch and go a few times.”

He underwent six stages of chemotherapy over eight months and then went into remission.

Mr Rowlands said: “When the pandemic started, my immune system was still compromised and that made me a prime target to catch covid as I was still recovering from the chemotherapy.”

He stopped commuting to central London, where he works as a chef, a few days before the first lockdown and felt he had “got away with it”.

However, his wife Deborah caught coronavirus and two weeks later, he began to show symptoms.

Mr Rowlands said: “It wasn’t until my temperature rose and I was sitting by the radiator with a duvet around myself that I started to get scared.

“I began to panic, so we called an ambulance and I was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“I remember going into hospital and the few days after but the next six to eight weeks are a complete blur.

“Before it got really out of hand, my doctor offered the trial and I decided to go for it. I would have tried anything.

“Mentally, I’m quite strong and I was confident I could do something to help the research.”

As part of the trial, he was given antiviral drug lopinavir-ritonavir before he was put into an induced coma in the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator.

When he was given immuno-

suppressive drug tocilizumab for three days, his condition began to improve.

“I lost two months of my life,” said Mr Rowlands. “I can’t replace them and I don’t know where they went, I can’t remember most of it. When I had cancer, I was conscious most of the time but when you have covid, your mind is all over the place.

“You can’t breathe and you often hallucinate, you feel like you have no control over it.

“With cancer, I felt I was in control. Even when I was in intensive care, I could talk to my wife and make decisions myself.

“When I had covid, even when I was coming around, I couldn’t talk and I had to learn how to walk again. It was horrific.

“My family lived through the worst of it. I was in and out of consciousness and I was hallucinating a lot. I couldn’t talk and could only wave at them.

“I wasn’t aware of what was happening most of the time but they were living through it.

“They were called in at one point because the doctors thought I was not going to make it through the night.

“When I could finally talk again, my family were shocked — it was really tough for them. They really looked after me when I came home from the hospital — but they suffered a lot as well.”

Mr Rowlands said he had decided to take part in the trial because the hospital staff had saved his life when he had cancer. “I felt like I owed it to them,” he said. “It also felt like the right thing to do at the time and it was my duty to do it for the good of everyone.”

Thanks to the trial, researchers discovered that the steroid dexamethasone and tocilizumab could reduce covid-related deaths.

Mr Rowlands said this made him feel proud. “I think what they have done is fantastic,” he said. “Covid is not going away so we really need these drugs and we need to support the NHS as they keep on working to get us through this.

“I’m still in touch with the hospital regularly and I keep up with the news around the trial and with the findings.

“I want to continue to be involved as much as I can as we come out of this nightmare.”

When he was finally discharged from the hospital, Mr Rowlands was in a wheelchair but now he feels good and can run and work out.

“I want to thank the NHS staff at the Royal Berkshire — they were brilliant and did a fantastic job,” he said.

Mr Rowlands, who is originally from Portsmouth, went to catering college for three years and then moved to London to train as a chef. He worked at the Café Royal in Soho and was second chef at the Ivy. He also worked for InterContinental Hotels and with chef Mark Hix.

He was one of 1,412 people who took part in the University of Oxford trial in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Prof Belinda Lennox, a clinical director at the National Institute for Health Research, said: “This year has demonstrated, more than ever before, the vital importance of clinical research.

“We have trialled treatments that have saved lives and developed new vaccines that prevent disease. This is only possible because of research and because of volunteers who have given their time and altruistically taken part, not knowing whether they would benefit or not.

“Thank you to each and every person who has taken part in clinical research this year. You have done something amazing.”

Since the findings were announced in June last year, dexamethasone has been used to treat millions of seriously unwell patients with covid.

According to NHS data, the use of dexamethasone has saved 22,000 lives in the UK and an estimated one million worldwide.

The researchers found that dexamethasone cut the risk of death by a third for covid patients on ventilators and for those on oxygen it cut deaths by almost a fifth.

Previously used for a wide range of ailments, including allergies and skin conditions, the drug is now being used to improve survival in patients with covid who need oxygen or ventilation.