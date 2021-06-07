Dentists catch up on pandemic waiting lists

DENTISTS say they have caught up with waiting lists caused by the first coronavirus lockdown.

Practices had to close in March last year for more than two months and could only re-open if they put appropriate safety measures in place such as limiting the number of patients and using personal protective equipment.

After prioritising essential and emergency dental work, practices have started routine appointments again.

Edward Hems, a partner at Royal House Dental Centre, a private practice in Station Road, Henley, said the past year had been “challenging”.

He said: “We’ve had to extend appointment times to allow for cleaning and to allow the air to be changed and all those sorts of things.

“It’s challenging but on the whole we’re working a lot more efficiently.

“The volume of patients is about 25 per cent less than before covid because we can’t see the number of patients we could before.

“Some of the routine check-ups we haven’t done for a while but we’re starting to see these patients again.

“We’ve opened our waiting room but not a lot of people can wait in there. If we have a certain type of procedure with a patient we have to leave the room empty for 20 to 30 minutes afterwards, even with the windows open and air-

changing apparatus.”

Public Health England recommended a 60-minute fallow period for dentists when they first re-opened, which was designed to allow droplets to settle and be removed from the air.

This was then reduced to 15 to 30 minutes depending on the practice’s apparatus, such as ventilation fans.

Mr Hems said: “We’ve got the fallow times down to 20 minutes but we still have to plan what to do. If I know a patient will take a long time I book it for the end of the day or before lunch.”

The practice is waiting for more guidance from NHS England and Public Health England as the guidelines have not been updated since the restrictions began to be eased.

Mr Hems said: “There’s still a lot of pressure on us to carry out risk assessments on patients before they come in and from the staff’s perspective it has been incredibly tiring as they need to wear PPE for the aerosol procedures.

“We don’t want to complain about PPE but they are big masks. If you expect to wear the masks and do very detailed work for long periods of time it can cause a lot of stress.”

Lucy Pritchard, practice manager at Courtrai House in Reading Road, Henley, said the private clinic was busier than ever and running a full service.

She said: “There may be a little bit of a wait because we have so many patients to see but we are up to our normal opening hours again.

“Fallow times do have something to do with waiting times but we’ve incorporated it into the patient’s appointments and they are only for treatments.

“We still see the same amount of patients, if not more, as some practices couldn’t re-open straight away after the first lockdown and we picked up some of those patients that needed to be seen urgently.

“Waiting times are pretty much back to normal. We’ve caught up from the first lockdown so it’s now just our normal services and we block out times in the day for emergencies. We are screening people before they come in, making sure they are healthy, observing social distancing and using protective screens and masks.

“All staff have been vaccinated and we do weekly lateral tests.

“We’ve adapted really well to it and it’s now our new normal.”

Dr Ranju Khurana, who runs Wargrave Dental Clinic with his wife, Dr Anu Chadha, said: “When the pandemic happened and we returned it was a lot about implementing procedures and protocol to make sure it was safe for patients.

“We evolved quickly so we could reduce fallow time. We installed ventilation fans to do this but are reaping the rewards of other practices where they haven’t been able to do that.

“We’ve been able to accept these patients if they can’t go to other places but there are still waits, although we have an allocation for emergency appointments.

“We adhered to all the regulations and implemented them very quickly so when we got back we got all the emergency appointments done quickly and, to be honest, it hasn’t stopped since. We got a lot of new patients.”

Dr Khurana said the reason why people might struggle to get an appointment was due to cancellations.

He said: “We have a pretty low fail to attend rate but if a practice has a high level it means patients aren’t coming and then other patients can’t get appointments. If you do make an appointment and you can’t attend, please call and cancel.”

The Damira Henley dental practice in Duke Street is the only NHS practice in the town and it confirmed its waiting times were back to normal.