Advice on ‘long covid’

A TALK about “long covid”, also known as post-covid syndrome, will take place online this month.

Healthcare professionals from the Berkshire Long Covid Integrated Service at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading will discuss its work and provide a management plan for patients struggling with symptoms of long covid.

The service, which started in November, includes a team of GPs, consultants, physiotherapists and psychologists. About 10 per cent of people who had covid suffer from long covid and symptoms can last months.

The talk will be given via Zoom on June 30 from 6pm to 7.30pm. To register your place, email Janet Waters at jwatersassociates@btinternet

.com or call 07730 468561.