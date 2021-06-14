25-year-olds being offered covid vaccine

SURGERIES in Henley are offering the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 25-year-olds.

The Hart Surgery has now given 6,793 first doses, representing about 64 per cent of all patients.

More than 4,827 second doses have been administered, with 56 per cent of patients having had both jabs.

At the neighbouring Bell Surgery, 5,994 patients have had their first jab, which is 63 per cent of the surgery’s patients, while 4,287 have now had both doses.

Sonning Common Health Centre has administered more than 9,000 jabs in total and about 94 per cent of patients aged 50 or over have received at least one. In total, 81 per cent of its adult patients have had one jab and 60 per cent have had both.

Goring and Woodcote’s joint medical practice administered its 10,000th vaccine on Friday and is now inviting all patients aged 18 and above to book their first jab.

There were 95 covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire in the last seven days, an increase of 64 compared with the previous week.

The infection rate is now 66.9 per 100,000 of the population, while the number of deaths remains at 163.

Eight cases of the new strain of the virus, the Indian variant, have been reported in South Oxfordshire.