105 pupils at home after three positive covid tests

MORE than 100 pupils at Gillotts School in Henley are self-isolating after three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The trio, who are in year 10, all returned positive tests and informed the school.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton contacted the parents of all 170 pupils in the year group and advised them to keep their children at home on Monday.

This gave staff time to establish which pupils had come into close contact with the virus and for parents to be informed.

Sixty-five pupils were allowed to return to the classroom on Tuesday as normal while the remainder resumed lessons at home.

Ms Darnton said: “We had a case reported on Friday and another on Sunday morning.

“I was informed on Sunday evening of a third case but it was too late to do track and trace of their close contacts. We spoke to Oxfordshire County Council and decided that rather than take the risk, it was safer to have all the children stay at home on Monday so we had time to assess who were the close contacts.

“All the students have seating plans for their lessons and they are recorded electronically but the layout of the different rooms are different so we don’t know exactly who has been in close contact until we go into school and look.

“We have 2m beanpoles which we use to measure the exact distances between desks because we don’t want more children to be home than is necessary.

“After we come in and measure we also have a look at their social contacts — who they come into contact with at lunchtimes and breaks and some might also have football club. There also needs to be a conversation with the child and their parents. It is a complex process which can take between two and three hours and it does take time to do it right.”

When the students went back to school in September, Gillotts provided parents with a handbook explaining all its covid-19 measures.

These include a one-way system, different break times and a request that students and staff observe cleaning procedures, such as frequent handwashing.

Ms Darnton said: “Parents have been absolutely fantastic and very understanding that we are operating with the guidance from Public Health England.

“We have kept them informed throughout with our electronic messaging system. I don’t know what we would have done before email.”

She said the three students who had tested positive for covid were doing as expected and those self-isolating were likely to be back in school next week. Ms Darnton said that staff and pupils generally had responded well to the pandemic, the restrictions and the challenges these posed.

She said: “When we as schools were all told of the restrictions we were quite anxious about it to begin with but staff and pupils are all being tested and we have been in a good place given all that has happened over the past year.

“Learning from home is not as good as being in school but it is a well-worn path now and while the year has been incredibly challenging, staff have had to be incredibly flexible and adaptable to sudden changes and challenges.

“The grading of GCSEs has been one of the most challenging parts for us but we are planning carefully and delivering well together. Our students and staff have been really supportive of each other and I can’t believe what we have achieved.

“Our students seem very happy to be in school to learn and be with their friends.”