Orchestra performs live for first time in pandemic

MORE than 100 people attended the Henley Symphony Orchestra summer concert at Christ Church on Saturday.

It was the orchestra’s first live performance after more than a year of enforced silence, having had to cancel five concerts since March last year because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Entitled New Beginnings, the concert opened with Johanne Brahms’s Variations on a Theme by Haydn and closed with Bizet’s Symphony in C.

Teenage soprano Elenor Vockins performed Puccini’s O Mio Babbino Caro from his 1918 opera Gianni Schicchi, Song to the Moon from Dvorak’s Rusalka and Poor Wandering One from Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

Due to the restrictions still being in place, the orchestra could only sell half the tickets. The audience included Mayor Sarah Miller.

Orchestra chairwoman Judy Whittaker said: “We are all extremely delighted with how it went.

“The enjoyment of being able to make music again in front of people is second to none and we were so pleased to have the Mayor join us as well. Being able to sell only half of the tickets, we knew this concert would be a financial loss but we were determined to go ahead and we are delighted we did.

“We are a charity and have always tried to cover the costs of our activities with the income we can generate.

“We have had no ticket income since our concert in March 2020 and although outgoings without concerts have been limited, subscriptions, rehearsal venue costs and payments to professional staff have continued.

“For this concert, we had all the usual costs, including publicity, hire of venue, payments to professional staff and the soloist.

“The concert will inevitably be at a loss for us and require us to make further use of our reserves.

“Since we have some reserves, the survival of the orchestra is not at risk at the moment but we all hope we can return to normality soon so that we can present concerts while covering our costs.”

Mrs Whittaker said the number of musicians who performed on the night had been cut and that affected the programme.

She said: “We needed to choose music that could be played by a reduced orchestra.

“There was no interval and the audience wasn’t able to speak to us after the performance, which is a shame.

“At last we were able to get together for a concert but not being able to talk to our most loyal supporters is sad.”

The concert was dedicated to the memory of two former members of the orchestra, William Osler, violinist and treasurer, and Alan Greeley, hornist and a founder member.

During the lockdowns, the orchestra was not able to meet up and had to hold rehearsals over Zoom.

Mrs Whittaker, who joined the orchestra in 1990 and has been chairwoman for the past 14 years, said: “We practised over Zoom and it was very useful but also unsatisfying as there is always a slight delay on the system so hearing everyone was impossible.

“It was difficult to keep up with regular music practice. Some people were more nervous about playing together in person and there are people who still are.

“We were able to get some people together in the autumn and we started our in-person rehearsals in May but obviously we had to play with masks on and that makes it more difficult, especially when you have to quickly glance at your fingers or the music sheet.

“Social distancing was also in place. The violins would normally play in pairs and close together but we were not able to do that.”

She added: “It has been such a joy to go back to doing music again. I’ve been to my first in-person concert in London and by the end of it I was so emotional — I realised how much we have missed not being able to do it for such a long time.”

The orchestra is planning its next concert for November.

For more information, visit www.henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk