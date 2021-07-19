Covid cases show signs of slowing

THE surge in coronavirus cases in the Henley area is beginning to slow down.

There were 329 in South Oxfordshire in the past seven days compared with 282 the week beforehand. In the weeks before that, cases roughly doubled from 63 to 127.

The infection rate now stands at 231.6 cases per 100,000 of the population, up from 198.5, while the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year now stands at 7,105.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 164 while there have been 225 deaths with covid-19 listed as a contributing factor.

There have been 32 cases in Henley in the past week, 15 in Shiplake and Binfield Heath, 13 in Sonning Common and Kidmore End, 12 in Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, 12 in Watlington and Nettlebed and 91 in Caversham and Emmer Green.

The Bell Surgery in York Road, Henley, has now given both doses of the covid vaccine to 5,258 patients, or 65 per cent of its adult population, and at least one dose to 6,964 patients (86 per cent).

The Hart Surgery next door is making similar progress while Sonning Common Health Centre has fully vaccinated 6,348 adults (74 per cent) and given at least one dose to 7,602 patients (89 per cent).

Meanwhile, new members are needed to join the Patient Participation Group at the Bell Surgery in

Henley.

There are spaces in the core team and the group is also in the process of establishing the Bell Surgery Charitable Trust and needs a chairman, secretary and treasurer.

The role of the trust will be to fund equipment that is not covered by the NHS that will be of benefit to staff and patients.

Janet Waters, chair of the PPG, said: “You don't need any qualifications, or to be of a particular age. All you need is to have a genuine interest in healthcare and making the services offered by the surgery the best they can be.

“You must, however, be a registered patient at the Bell Surgery. We are a dynamic team of patients actively involved in activities to support patients.

“You are representing the patients and giving them a voice and contributing to making the practice as efficient and effective as it can be.”

For more information,

contact jwatersassociates@

btinternet.com