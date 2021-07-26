ON June 30, the Bell Surgery patient participation group organised an online talk on the subject of long covid.

More than 30 local patients logged in for this informative talk by Dr Shellani Knight, GP partner and covid lead at the Henley surgery, Dr Deepak Ravindran, consultant in pain

management at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and Harriet Wilkinson, specialist physiotherapist in pain management.

Dr Knight explained that the surgery was on track with delivering covid-19 vaccinations and at the time of the talk, 5,650 patients had been vaccinated.

Her plea was to encourage the 18- to 29-year-old patients to come forward for a vaccine as only 50 per cent had been vaccinated. She asked these patients to contact the surgery if they were returning from university. Dr Knight said the number of cases of the delta variant was slowly increasing in Henley.

The most common symptoms are a sore throat, runny nose and flu-like symptoms. The variant is extremely contagious and whole families are being infected. The Berkshire numbers are also increasing.

Dr Knight said that the NHS had just issued guidance to surgeries about an autumn third dose (booster) for cohorts 1 to 6, all adults over 70, plus those with medical conditions who are also eligible for vaccination.

Dr Ravindran gave the background to the Berkshire Long Covid Integrated Service (BLIS) clinic which is one of 89 across England and he is the clinical lead. The clinic is seeing a lot of referrals for long covid. Initially, it was thought long covid would be most seen in patients that had been hospitalised and in intensive care. This is not the case.

One in 10 patients have symptoms for more than 12 weeks. There are many people nationwide with symptoms, including healthcare workers and teachers, and it is estimated two million are suffering with varying symptoms.

Fatigue is the most common symptom but there are many others which impact organs and the nervous and immune systems.

BLIS operates a triage system and patients are referred to the most relevant service within the Royal Berks. The clinic covers all age groups and supports patients, some with multiple problems which extend up to 12 months.

The clinic was set up in December and nationally these clinics are supporting 87 per cent of patients that have not been hospitalised (68 per cent are female).

Dr Ravindran said the experience of pain management and the services offered have been invaluable in supporting patients.

There is no quick fix — £20 million is being invested in research in England and clinics are working to offer GPs and patients good advice. Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire share best practice.

There is a multi-disciplinary approach, including advice on diet, sleep, breathing, smell retraining and exercises. There is a digital platform so that patients can keep in touch.

Long covid is a new-long term condition. The BLIS website has helpful guidance such as breathing techniques, pacing your energy, help with brain fog and other support and self-management techniques.

There were many thanks to the speakers for their commitment and excellent service and care to patients during the pandemic.

Janet Waters, chair