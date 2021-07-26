Covid cases still rising

CORONAVIRUS cases in the Henley area are continuing to rise.

There were 425 new infections in South Oxfordshire during the past seven days compared with 329 the week before that and 63 just over a month ago.

The infection rate is now just under 300 cases per 100,000 of the population while the total number of cases since March last year is 7,548.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test still stands at 164 while there have been 225 deaths where the illness is listed as a cause.

In the past week there were 33 new infections in Henley itself, 17 in Shiplake and Binfield Heath, 19 in Sonning Common and Kidmore End, 16 in Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, 25 in Watlington and Nettlebed, 27 in Benson and Crowmarsh and 124 in Caversham and Emmer Green.

The Bell Surgery in York Road, Henley, is now giving the second covid jab to patients aged between 40 and 49 who had their first vaccine more than eight weeks ago. Everyone aged 18 and over is now invited to receive their first.

It has fully vaccinated more than two-thirds of its adult patients but says there is still a number whom it has struggled to contact as it doesn’t have their details. Anyone who is eligible is asked to get in touch.

The Hart Surgery next door is making similar progress while 14,278 patients at Sonning Common Health Centre have received at least one jab, either at the surgery or a mass vaccination site.