Celebration off again

SONNING Common Health Centre has postponed its 50th anniversary celebration for a third time.

The event was due to take place on Saturday, September 4 at the GP practice off Wood Lane but has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was postponed twice from June last year due to the safety restrictions.

Staff also felt it appropriate to delay the event again as one of the founders of the centre, Dr Peter Hemphill, recently passed away.

The centre wants time to recognise his contribution to the history and success of the practice at the postponed event, which will now also mark the return to normality after the pandemic.

A new date will be decided soon.

Former employees and anyone associated with the practice since it opened in 1970 are invited.

For more information, email either Sue Abbott at sue.abbott6@nhs.net or Sue Litchfield at sue.hat1999

@gmail.com