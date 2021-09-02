Fall in covid-19 cases

THE number of people with coronavirus in South Oxfordshire has fallen for the first time in five weeks.

Cases dropped from 496 to 442 in the last seven days compared with increases in each of the last four weeks.

It means the infection rate is now at 307.4 per 100,000 of the population.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is up to 9,789, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test is up to 169, one more than a week ago.

Cases in north Henley have risen from eight to 15, while those in south Henley dropped from 31 to 21.

Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 26; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 16; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 23; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 24, Watlington and Nettlebed 15, Emmer Green 31; Caversham Heights 30; Lower Caversham 24; Wargrave and Twyford East 18 and Sonning and Woodley North 27.

Nearly 90 per cent of adult patients at the Hart Surgery in Henley have had their first covid vaccine, while 82 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Sonning Common Health Centre has given out 14,552 doses and 84 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.