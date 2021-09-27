Covid case numbers increase slightly

THE number of coronavirus cases in the Henley area has increased by about seven per cent in the past week.

The total went up from 362 to 387, putting the infection rate at 255.3 per 100,000 of population.

The previous week, the number of cases had gone down from 471 to 362.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is up to 16,734 and the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 171.

Cases in north Henley went up from four to nine while those in south Henley went down from 22 to 12.

Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 20; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 8; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 20; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 11, Watlington and Nettlebed 29, Emmer Green 14; Caversham Heights 26; Lower Caversham 21; Wargrave and Twyford East 17 and Sonning and Woodley North 12.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the risk of catching coronavirus should not be forgotten as he set out his plan for the winter.

The Government will continue to encourage those people who are unvaccinated to get a jab, while vaccines are now being offered to all 12- to 15-year-olds in a bid to avoid further disruption to the education system.

Invitations to have a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are now being sent to

students.

There will also be a programme of booster jabs for those who have already been fully vaccinated.

Government advisers have said they should be given at least six months after a second jab.

Those eligible include over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers.

Meanwhile, at the Bell Surgery in Henley, 7,445 patients have had their first dose, which is 76 per cent of the total patient population, while 6,951 people have had both doses. The surgery has delivered a total of 10,547 vaccinations.

About 90 per cent of adult patients at the neighbouring Hart Surgery have had their first covid vaccine, while 85 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Of the patients aged 16 to 17, 58 per cent have had their first dose and eight per cent are fully vaccinated.

A total of 750 patients are eligible for a booster but the surgery currently does not have enough in stock to start offering them at the moment.

However, it is hoped that those eligible will be contacted in the next two to three weeks.

Sonning Common Health Centre has fully vaccinated 7,184 of its patients, or 86 per cent, with 7,548, or 90 per cent, having received one dose.

The centre has administered a total of 11,352 vaccinations and is currently working on dates for the next Pfizer clinic as well as the booster programme.