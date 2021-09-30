Coronavirus cases down again on week

CASES of coronavirus in South Oxfordshire have fallen slightly fore the second week running.

The total went from 387 to 362, putting the infection rate at 251.8 per 100,000 of the population.

The total number of cases in the district since the start of the pandemic is 11,301 while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test has gone up by one to 172.

In Henley, cases went up by 14 to 38, with the biggest rise being in the south.

Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 39; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 20; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 30; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford six, Watlington and Nettlebed 18, Emmer Green 19; Caversham Heights 42; Lower Caversham 22; Wargrave and Twyford East 19 and Sonning and Woodley North 35.

At the Bell Surgery in Henley, 7,445 patients have had their first dose of the vaccine, which is 76 per cent of the total, while 6,951 people have had both doses.

Eighty-nine per cent of patients at the neighbouring Hart Surgery have had one vaccination and 85 per cent have had both.

The roll-out of covid booster jabs for the most vulnerable is now underway. The third injection is being offered to people over 50, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers.

Hart practice manager Sarah Moberly said: “The booster campaign is particularly challenging for us as the start of it coincides with the middle of our flu vaccination campaign and so staff are working long hours to deliver both simultaneously.

“It is also challenging for our reception team who have a huge volume of calls from patients.”