Surgeries delayed in delivering flu vaccine

DOCTORS’ surgeries in the Henley area have experienced delays in delivering flu jabs.

GPs have been offering the vaccine to eligible patients since the middle of September but have had to cope with vaccine delivery problems while also having to administer coronavirus booster jabs.

People aged 50 to 64 are entitled to a free flu jab once the over-65s and vulnerable patients have been contacted.

Sarah Moberly, who manages the Hart Surgery in York Road, Henley, said: “Delivering the flu vaccintions while the covid vaccination programme is still running has certainly been a challenge. We have to order our flu vaccine a year in advance so when the eligibility parameters change part way through the year, as they have done, it means we don’t have enough vaccine on order.

“We also have to estimate how many patients will take up the offer of a vaccine and how many might have theirs done at a pharmacy or elsewhere.

“As if that isn’t challenging enough, there are different types of vaccine for the three different age groups and percentage uptake can also vary across age ranges.”

About 3,600 of the surgery’s patients are eligible to have a flu vaccination but with the over-50s eligible as well that figure has risen to more than 5,500, which is more than half the surgery’s total patient population.

Ms Moberly said: “All that has to be taken into account when placing vaccine orders and I spend a lot of time looking at spreadsheets as we don’t want to waste vaccine or order too little, nor can we afford to pay for vaccine we don’t use.

“This year, it is looking as though uptake is higher than usual, possibly because of the ripple effect of covid.

“Knowing that practices will be short of vaccine due to the extra cohort and higher uptake, NHS England has made additional vaccine available which we have applied for but do not know yet when it will arrive.

“When we originally ordered our vaccine, we were given confirmed delivery dates and booked hundreds of patients into clinics accordingly.

“With less than a week’s notice of our first delivery we were told that due to driver shortages the deliveries would be postponed.

“We are so grateful for the understanding of the patients whose appointments we had to rearrange and of all the extra work that staff had to put in.”

Seventy-nine per cent of the surgery’s patients over 65 have been vaccinated against flu and another eight per cent have declined.

“Fifty-five per cent of at-risk patients aged 18 to 64 have been vaccinated with four per cent declining. Ms Moberly added: “As for the healthy 50- to 64-year-olds, although we have vaccinated a few, we are not expecting to start inviting them to our clinics until we know when our next delivery is and we are very likely to run out of vaccine before then.

“We would like to stress how important it is to have a flu vaccine, particularly this year as fewer people will have built up natural immunity to it during the pandemic and if you get flu and covid at the same time you're more likely to become seriously ill.

“Getting vaccinated will protect you and those around you as well as keeping the NHS resources from becoming overwhelmed.”

The Bell Surgery in Henley has delivered 1,477 flu vaccines to over-65s and 766 to patients under 65.

Practice manager Louise West said: “We received our first flu vaccine delivery in early September so were able to begin early in the flu season and we have prioritised our elderly patients.

“We are making really good progress following two Saturday flu clinics. We are also running weekday clinics and our clinicians are offering all eligible patients a vaccine when they attend the surgery for other appointments.”

Sonning Common Health Centre has administered 1,114 flu vaccines to patients under 65 and has additional clinics planned for this age group tomorrow (Saturday) and on Wednesday, December 8.

About 1,968 out of 2,400 patients aged 65 and over have received a flu vaccine from the centre, which is 82 per cent of its patient population.

Practice manager John Lisiewicz said: “For the 65 and over age group we have very limited stock but we are expecting further deliveries to be received towards the end of November.

“Delayed deliveries of the flu vaccine have been an issue for us but we hope to capture the remaining patient group within the next four to five weeks.”

The Wargrave Surgery has administered 1,350 flu jabs despite having to delay its clinics by two weeks due to driver shortages.

The Watlington and Chalgrove surgeries also experienced a delivery delay of two weeks and when the vaccine arrived, the number was 25 per short of the order. During an open day in Watlington, 530 vaccines were administered.