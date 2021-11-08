Covid cases decrease

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has gone down in the past week.

The total went down from 1,019 to 708, a decrease of almost 31 per cent, putting the infection rate at 492 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell from 95 to 62 while in Sonning Common and Kidmore End they went from 51 to 40 and in Nettlebed and Watlington from 45 to 28.

Totals for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 43; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 45; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 35; Emmer Green 54; Caversham Heights 56; Lower Caversham 27; Wargrave and Twyford East 40; Sonning and Woodley North 31.