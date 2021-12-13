Virus cases continue to rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased again in the past week.

The total went up from 897 to 1,046, putting the infection rate at 727.5 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley rose from 58 to 69 while in Shiplake and Binfield Heath they went from 36 to 50 and in Sonning Common and Kidmore End from 39 to 59.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 63; Nettlebed and Watlington 36; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 47; Emmer Green 63; Caversham Heights 65; Lower Caversham 84; Wargrave and Twyford East 37; Sonning and Woodley North 62.

This time last year, there were 170 new cases of the virus in Henley and the surrounding villages.

The infection rate in South Oxfordshire was 1,462.8 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The case rate in Oxfordshire currently stands at 648 per 100,000 of the population, compared with 655 per 100,000 on January 4.