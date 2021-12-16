Surgeries ramp up covid clinics

STAFF at GP surgeries are exhausted due to the rise in demand for coronavirus vaccines.

Emergency clinics are being held by surgeries in the Henley area to administer booster jabs following the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Clinics organised by the Hart Surgery in York Road, Henley, had to change from walk-ins to booking only due to the long queues of patients that built up earlier this week.

It follows the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a new target for all booster jabs to be offered to eligible adults by the end of this month.

He said that it was likely the boosters would increase protection against severe disease from the new variant.

The Hart Surgery, together with the neighbouring Bell Surgery and Sonning Common Health Centre, had opted out of the vaccination programme at the end of last month but have now restarted evening and weekend clinics.

Sarah Moberly, practice manager at the surgery, said staff were tired but patients were keen to have their jabs before Christmas. She said: “We are hoping to break the back of it this week. We decided that despite our staff being pretty exhausted, it was our public duty to step up to the plate in light of recent developments. Everyone is keen to get their booster jab before Christmas and we are concerned at the rate the virus appears to be spreading when there are still people unvaccinated or overdue a subsequent vaccination.

“It is really important that people take extra precautions such as not attending unnecessary large gatherings, wearing masks and using lateral flow tests.

“With covid cases being so prevalent at the moment, it would be unwise to attend large gatherings prior to Christmas if you are hoping to spend it with someone who is vulnerable, such as an elderly relative.”

Dr Will Hearsey, a GP at the surgery and the Henley Standard’s Apple a Day columnist, said there’s been a “huge demand” for vaccines and staff would be busy right up until Christmas.

He said: “We’re in the process of trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible and as quickly as possible within the realms of safety as we want to make sure people are protected.

“We’ve been working hard since the announcement on Sunday to sort out the clinics and get people booked in.

“There are no plans to work extra days over Christmas unless anything changes but things are moving very quickly.

“We’ve had to add extra clinics due to the demand. We haven’t had the receptionists tearing their hair out so I think everyone has been using the right channels.

“There has been a lot of decisions to make sure we’ve ordered enough supply of the vaccine.

“We’re trying not to overbook things and any extra vaccines we have we will try to organise as we go along.

“We also have people in the community who can’t come to the surgery so we need to make sure they can get their vaccines too.”

The surgery is holding a larger clinic from 9am to 1pm on Sunday which is already fully booked.

“We’ve had lots of volunteers come forward, which is amazing,” said Dr Hearse.

“We’re going to be very, very busy. People don’t need to wait for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine now, which helps.

“We’re aiming to get all the vaccines offered and done before the end of December and then we can start offering a normal service again.

“I think in general our message is to be sensible and get vaccinated. I’m not one for closing everything down as mental health has been a big issue this Christmas.

“The number one thing is to reduce the severity of covid that people might get and to keep them out of hospitals.”

Dr Peter Reynolds, a GP at the Bell Surgery, said: “I am proud of both the surgery team and volunteers for responding so efficiently and putting on a significant number of extra vaccination appointments over the Christmas period.”

John Lisiewicz, practice manager at Sonning Common Health Centre, said: “We have three clinics planned before Christmas and one on New Year’s Eve from 2pm to 4.30pm.

“We have enough vaccines to complete all our planned clinics and additional, if needed, in the New Year but since the phones and online bookings opened on Monday morning the demand has been enormous. We recommended people follow the national guidance and us offering booster vaccines earlier is the best strategy.”

Stephen Collier, practice manager of the Wargrave Surgery, said demand had been consistently high regardless of the new variant and its vaccine programme had never stopped.

He said: “We are doing everything we can as a practice to meet that demand while providing a normal service to our patients. This week is our one-year anniversary and in that period we have administered 11,000 vaccines.

“Prior to this week we have offered booster vaccines to everyone over 35 and we are holding a large clinic on Monday to which we will invite everyone over 18 who qualifies for a covid booster. Patients must book as it is not a walk-in clinic.

“We have been told that supply will not be an issue. Our message, like the national guidance, is that to stay safe and protected from the new variant, please get your booster as soon as possible.”

Kamlesh Patel, general manager of the Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice, said: “Vaccine supply is demand-led and we have enough to meet the demand for the foreseeable future. The practice continues to respond robustly to the challenges of the pandemic and the needs of its patients and thanks to them for their support.

“The practice would not have been able to do this without the wonderful team around them and would like to thank the army of volunteers

co-ordinated by Nikki Swan and the Q1 Foundation who have tirelessly helped with clinics as well as the wonderful team at the surgery.”

Ann Sadler, manager of Nettlebed Surgery, said: “We haven’t stopped our vaccine programme.

“We’ve just been carrying on in the way we have been doing, which is a couple of evenings a week and a day at the weekend — we’ve been trying to cover everyone’s availability with working hours.

“We will be able to offer the boosters to all eligible adults before the end of the month but whether we can fit them in or whether it will go into the following month we just don’t know.”