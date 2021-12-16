MP refuses to join rebels in passes vote

HENLEY MP John Howell backed the Government’s introduction of “covid passes”.

Adults in England must now show a pass to enter nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events.

This was despite 97 Conservative MPs voting against the idea in the biggest Commons rebellion since Johnson became Prime Minister.

A total of 382 MPs, including Mr Howell and many from Labour, approved the measure during a vote on England’s new covid rules on Tuesday.

The new rules, which took effect on Wednesday, require proof of double vaccination or a recent negative test to enter certain venues. Mr Howell said: “It was a great shame that some members did not agree with what the Government was trying to achieve.

“I think what we voted for was in the national interest.

“It was important to introduce mandatory lateral flow tests that prove that when you had the test you did not have the virus, or a proof of double vaccinations.”

Mr Howell also backed the continuation of mandatory mask-wearing in most indoor settings including banks, churches and public areas in hotels and museums as well as compulsory vaccination for NHS workers in England, which was passed with some opposition by Tory rebels.

Mr Howell said: “I was quite relaxed about the mask wearing — I go to Europe quite a lot because of my role as the leader of the UK Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and there it remains an integral part of everyday life and life continues there normally thanks to those measures.”

The scrapping of self-isolation for fully vaccinated covid contacts in favour of daily lateral flow tests passed without a vote.

The changes come as Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, says growth of the Omicron variant will be “staggering”, with infections currently doubling in less than two days in most UK regions.