Panto tickets setback

THE Kenton Theatre has lost £8,000 worth of ticket sales for its Christmas pantomime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people have cancelled their visits to the New Street venue for fear of being infected by the Omicron strain of the virus.

The production of Cinderella opened on December 11 and is due to close on Thursday, so the theatre won’t be able to recoup its losses, which it puts at £10,000 with sales overall being down as well. However, it will be able to claim up to £6,000 in a new package of support for the entertainment and hospitality industries announced by the Chancellor on Tuesday.

Simon Spearing, manager of the Kenton, said: “The pantomime is really important financially for any theatre, particularly a small regional theatre like us.

“We normally have a bumper Christmas, which keeps us going through January and February. This year it’s not going to do as well as we had hoped.

“The news about Omicron came just as we were expecting people to start feeling festive and booking for the panto.

“I don’t blame people as they’re being faced with a choice of going to a pantomime or seeing relatives at Christmas. It’s obvious which people are going to choose.

“It feels like we’re in the same situation as March because the Government is not saying we have to close but that people probably shouldn’t come. I would like a clearer message from the government.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe. People are required to wear a mask in the theatre and all staff are testing several times a week.

“Anyone who has a positive test stays away and we have measures in place in case a member of the cast tests positive.

“We ask audience members to do lateral flow tests and if they test positive they can contact the box office and move their tickets or get a refund. We’re asking people to just be mindful and take care of themselves and others.”

The pandemic has also cost the Henley Symphony Orchestra about £4,000 after it had to cancel two concerts at Christ Church in Reading Road on Saturday.

It is giving refunds while still paying hire fees and booking fees for professional musicians.

Orchestra chairwoman Judy Whittaker said: “It was a very difficult decision for us. We spent an hour at our last rehearsal discussing what we could do to make it safe but we came to the sad conclusion that it shouldn’t go ahead.

“Omicron’s developing and we don’t want to be a super-spreader. There would have been lots of people at these concerts with the players and the audience.

“Even though we can space people out — and Christ Church is good for that with its high ceilings — there’s inevitably pinch points where people meet.

“I play a string instrument so I can perform with my mask on even though it’s not very comfortable, but people on wind instruments can’t.

“It’s particularly sad because our Christmas concerts are community events for the residents of Henley.

“We had to reverse all the marketing we’d been doing and we’re now handling refunds. Some people have declined a refund and said we can keep the money, which we’re incredibly grateful for.

“Normally we would make a surplus on this event because it’s relatively inexpensive but instead we’ll have to be dipping into our reserves to cover the loss.

“We rely on ticket sales and member subscriptions for our income because we have outgoings. It’s sad for the professional musicians we had booked because they haven’t had many concert bookings over the last two years.

“Our next concert is due to be at the Hexagon in Reading in March, so we’re very much hoping we’ll be able to go ahead with that as it’s a big event for us.”

The Mill at Sonning theatre said it had had only a few cancellations.

The venue is asking audience members to bring proof of a double vaccination and a negative lateral flow test.

Visitors must also wear a mask when walking around the building, ordering at the bar or watching a show.

Pubs have also been hit by a growing number of cancelled bookings.

Henley pub company Brakspear said revenue at its managed houses was down 40 per cent for December compared with the same month in 2019 as a result of cancellations and a slump in trade.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “The cancellation situation has got worse in the last week.

“Some of our businesses have lost more than 50 per cent of revenue and some only 15 or 20 per cent, it depends on the kind of business. The sit-down food venues, which have an older demographic, have had the most cancellations because those people are more nervous.

“The wet-led stand-up businesses have also suffered because people aren’t willing to be crowded together. People are still inclined to go to the smaller country pubs, where they are more spaced out.

“People are concerned about saving their family Christmas — that’s what we’ve been hearing from customers. It’s not the great Christmas we were hoping for.

“We’re hoping trade will bounce back quite strongly afterwards — I don’t think people are as worried about the virus as they are about saving Christmas.”

Mr Davies said the new support from the Government was “welcome”.

A comedy night at the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys on January 7 has been cancelled.

Owner Gary Clark said this was because of uncertainty of what restrictions would be in place then.

He said: “The comedians come from all over and there’s no clarity whatsoever so we can’t be arranging for people to come from the other side of the country.

“We held off ordering beer this week because we didn’t know if we’d be open for Christmas, so now we’re understocked. It’s too late to salvage Christmas now, we’re going to be saddled with more debt.”

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased again in the past week.

The total has gone from 1,254 to 1,476, putting the infection rate at 1,026.6 per 100,000 of the population.

In the whole of Oxfordshire, the number of cases to Friday was a record 7,088 with 1,017.1 per 100,000 people, a 34 per cent rise on last week.

The latest case rate for Henley is 135, up from 106 last week.

The totals for surrounding areas are as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 65; Nettlebed & Watlington 51; Shiplake & Binfield Heath 68; Sonning Common & Kidmore End 66; Goring, Woodcote & Whitchurch 66; Emmer Green 77; Caversham Heights 103; Lower Caversham 112; Wargrave & Twyford East 80; Sonning & Woodley North 85.