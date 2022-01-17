Monday, 17 January 2022

Covid clinics

SONNING Common health centre has planned two coronavirus booster jab clinics this month.

The surgery in Wood Lane has bookable appointments available for patients over the age of 18 on Sundays, January 16 and January 30 from 10am to 12pm.

Patients who need their first and second covid vaccinations can also book.

To book, call 0118 972 2188 and choose option eight. The line is open from 9am to 4pm daily.

