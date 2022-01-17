Monday, 17 January 2022

Covid cases rise again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again over the past week.

The total went from 2,034 to 2,199, an 11.8 per cent increase on the previous seven days. The infection rate rose to 1,529 per 100,000 of the population.

However, the number of cases in Henley was down to 128 from the 138 from the previous week. 

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 171; Nettlbed and Watlington 76; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 80; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 87; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 102; Emmer Green 124; Caversham Heights 102; Lower Caversham 123; Wargrave & Twyford Easte: 72 and Sonning & Woodley North: 120.

