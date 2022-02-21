Big drop in covid cases

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen again.

The total for the past week was 1,189 compared with 1,750 in the previous seven days, down 32 per cent. The infection rate went down from 1,217 per 100,000 of the population to 826.

Cases in Henley fell by one from 89 to 88. The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 69; Nettlebed and Watlington 36; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 45; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 73; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 61; Emmer Green 93; Caversham Heights 110; Lower Caversham 98; Wargrave and Twyford East 42; and Sonning and Woodley North 70.